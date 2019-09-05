Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 8.79% respectively. Insiders held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
