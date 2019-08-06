Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

As Asset Management companies, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
