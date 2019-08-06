Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

As Asset Management companies, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 2.49% are Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.