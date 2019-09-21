Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.04 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.