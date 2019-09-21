Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.04
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 11.87% of Central Securities Corp. shares. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Competitively, Central Securities Corp. has 46.53% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
