Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.12
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
Demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 10.10%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 55.29%. Insiders held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 7.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.93%
|-2.3%
|4.73%
|5.08%
|-7.54%
|14.64%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.