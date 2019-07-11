Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.12 N/A 2.27 9.78

Demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 10.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 55.29%. Insiders held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 7.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.