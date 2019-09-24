Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Contrasting side by side

Since Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.