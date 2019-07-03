Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Comparing side by side

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.37 N/A 0.50 13.49

Demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Prospect Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a -8.40% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.49%. Comparatively, 17.41% are Prospect Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.