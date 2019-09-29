Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparison side by side

Both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.