Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Comparison side by side

Both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. Insiders owned 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
