Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 49 11.31 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 highlights Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 6.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 87.7% respectively. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.49%. Competitively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.