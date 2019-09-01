Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) Contrasting side by side

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 5.99 N/A 2.49 10.48

Demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.