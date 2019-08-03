Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Contrasting side by side

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 3.91% respectively. Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.49%. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has stronger performance than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

Summary

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.