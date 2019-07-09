Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Comparing side by side

Both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.84 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.86% and 92.9% respectively. Insiders held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.