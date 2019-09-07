Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 51.35%. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.
