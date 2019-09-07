Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 51.35%. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.