Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.03 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.86% and 62.8%. Insiders held 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.