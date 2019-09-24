Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (RGT) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 20 1.53 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Royce Global Value Trust Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Royce Global Value Trust Inc. was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.