Royal London Asset Management LTD Upped Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $3.80 Billion as Valuation Rose; Broadfin Capital Increased Holding in Aratana Therapeutics (PETX)

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 3.18 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.13M, up from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ON MARCH 23, DELIVERED LETTER TO ARATANA THERAPEUTICS NOMINATING CRAIG BARBAROSH, ERIC ENDE, LOWELL ROBINSON FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aratana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETX); 21/05/2018 – ARATANA IN COOPERATION PACT WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital; 04/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Wants Seats on the Board of Aratana Therapeutics — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS SAYS TALKS WITH ENGAGED CAPITAL ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, ARATANA’S BOARD HAS BEEN INCREASED TO TEN MEMBERS

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 11,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 96,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.85 billion, up from 84,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $357.41. About 382,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engaged Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.22% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 13,271 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 5,000 shares. Mpm Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 250,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,679 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt owns 2,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc accumulated 238 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 21,557 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Strs Ohio accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Art accumulated 53,224 shares. Davenport And reported 86,250 shares. 20,293 were accumulated by Menta Capital Limited Liability. Ameritas Investment reported 3,555 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 112,400 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 800,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64M shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Cap Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Novare Ltd Liability has 1.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 18,958 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.54% or 14,665 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company stated it has 75 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mcdonald Cap Inc Ca owns 1.44% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 50,715 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.4% or 14,799 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.38% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 81 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Investors Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Palisade Limited Liability Nj accumulated 17,294 shares. Ftb accumulated 0.06% or 2,325 shares. 1,005 were reported by Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware. Carderock Management reported 19,884 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 124,133 shares to 120,745 shares, valued at $5.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,821 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).