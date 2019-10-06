Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) Holding; Putnam Investments Decreased Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position By $405,418

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 5,915 shares as Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 203,731 shares with $11.98 million value, down from 209,646 last quarter. Public Svc Enterprise Group now has $31.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 1.64 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 23.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 6,539 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 21,557 shares with $1.34M value, down from 28,096 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 444,152 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Amdocs’s (NASDAQ:DOX) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Amdocs and Samsung Enter 5G Partnership | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Amdocs Gains FCC Approval to Begin Initial Commercial Deployments for Citizens Broadband Radio Service – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Amdocs Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $135.43 million for 16.45 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stake by 277,493 shares to 339,921 valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 36,942 shares and now owns 588,990 shares. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 9,912 shares. 19,199 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests Com. 13,145 were accumulated by Leisure Capital Management. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 4,410 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Company reported 442,679 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 100,601 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 2,804 shares. Intact Inv Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,100 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0% or 90 shares. Parkside Bancorp & accumulated 0.01% or 652 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communications holds 0.08% or 16,235 shares. 458,490 were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors. Kanawha Ltd Liability Company owns 24,176 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 678 shares.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $482.65M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:PEG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock has $7100 highest and $6100 lowest target. $64.67’s average target is 3.84% above currents $62.28 stock price. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEG in report on Friday, June 14 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, July 29.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 31,832 shares to 679,058 valued at $75.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 16,186 shares and now owns 247,843 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.