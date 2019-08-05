Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Vmware (VMW) as Stock Price Declined; Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $6.59 Million

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 29,332 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30B, down from 29,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.76 million shares traded or 116.90% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Llp has invested 3.34% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd reported 28,469 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited holds 1.07% or 1,627 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has 2.35% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 21,812 shares. D E Shaw holds 1.37 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking owns 158,403 shares. Highbridge Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 45,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 71,984 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 191,936 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Trust Of Vermont has 256 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 168,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 192 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 1.80M shares to 217,636 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 53,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,062 shares to 97,441 shares, valued at $33.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 59,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust accumulated 312 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Com holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. 155,851 were accumulated by Citigroup. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 7,284 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 850,582 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 86,807 shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 350 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cibc reported 20,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 69,963 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment owns 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 27,400 shares. Jericho Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 984,658 shares.

