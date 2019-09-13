Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Coty (COTY) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Price Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Raised Stake by $486,486

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 60.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 8,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 133,059 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 154,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 188,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 135,907 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. Hughes Fiona bought $2.06 million worth of stock or 210,000 shares. Shares for $2.50 million were bought by Laubies Pierre on Friday, August 30. Singer Robert S bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962. 50,000 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares with value of $476,380 were bought by Goudet Olivier.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 25,196 shares to 527,950 shares, valued at $26.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 33.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Panagora Asset holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 61,357 shares. 1.34 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,064 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,907 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Com owns 68,186 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). British Columbia Invest Management owns 88,328 shares. State Street has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Carroll Financial Associate has 1,000 shares. Next Inc holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 454,299 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capstone Ltd has 13,202 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% or 364,824 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 10,700 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

