Royal London Asset Management LTD Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Upped by $260.33 Million; As Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Shares Were Volatile, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Its Stake by $379,239

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 18,059 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 717,340 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27 million, up from 699,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 168,913 shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 4,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.60 billion, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6,705 shares to 53,159 shares, valued at $1.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 11,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,244 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 24,910 shares to 15,078 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (KXI) by 16,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,356 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.