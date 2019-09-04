Royal London Asset Management LTD Stake in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Decreased as Shares Rose; As General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Stake by $12.05 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 236,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.52M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 1.48 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 57,770 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03B, down from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 337,070 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $458.81 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 5.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $159.75M for 17.44 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

