Royal London Asset Management LTD Raised Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake; Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (TGE) Shorts Up By 1.47%

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 17.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd acquired 178,966 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 5.75%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 1.19 million shares with $36.42B value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $13.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 5.10 million shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt

Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (NYSE:TGE) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. TGE’s SI was 5.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 4.96M shares previously. With 921,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares (NYSE:TGE)’s short sellers to cover TGE’s short positions. The SI to Tallgrass Energy LP Class A Shares’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 1.23M shares traded. Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE:TGE) has declined 17.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerpoint Energy has $34 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 14.85% above currents $27.28 stock price. Centerpoint Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.52M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.44M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 31,528 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 1,445 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.23% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Finance Corporation In accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tompkins Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware holds 439,915 shares. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). State Common Retirement Fund owns 925,489 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.21% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Hartford Inc accumulated 7,903 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 6,234 shares to 109,225 valued at $14.98 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) stake by 739 shares and now owns 20,462 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.