Royal London Asset Management LTD Position in Encana (ECA) Increased by $897,610; Gam Holding Ag Stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 13,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 34,862 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 48,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 1.68 million shares traded or 49.23% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 179,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, up from 984,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 15.35M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,600 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 57,100 shares to 19,400 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,814 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

