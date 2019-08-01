Royal London Asset Management LTD Maintains Holding in Snap On (SNA); Equinix (EQIX) Holder Gagnon Securities Raised Its Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 26,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 117,744 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43 billion, up from 91,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $153.24. About 118,668 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 10,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, up from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $23.63 during the last trading session, reaching $525.73. About 256,547 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc owns 36,275 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,877 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 4,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Daiwa invested 5.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 27,170 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.1% or 4,189 shares. Guardian Tru Co holds 120,005 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,067 shares. Coastline holds 450 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 1,751 shares. National Pension invested 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Highland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,849 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 88,254 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 19,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,468 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,190 shares to 130,094 shares, valued at $11.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 6,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,500 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 1,984 shares. First Personal reported 0% stake. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0.03% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 338,408 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0.07% stake. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.07% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.22% or 10,689 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Retail Bank has invested 0.28% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 62,350 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 163,706 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 110,832 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 46 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 180 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.05% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

