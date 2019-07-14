Royal London Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) as Stock Rose; Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Cut Its Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 34,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,799 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 billion, up from 100,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $153.09. About 273,133 shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) by 87.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 14,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 16,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75 million for 15.55 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.15% or 5,088 shares in its portfolio. 282,800 are held by Factory Mutual Insur. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 142 were reported by Clean Yield Gp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 17,886 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,530 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 48,502 shares. Agf Invests invested in 0.02% or 10,821 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 106,487 shares. The Texas-based Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jones Financial Lllp reported 34,175 shares. Lmr Prns Llp holds 2,527 shares. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.3% or 28,081 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 28,511 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 10,384 shares to 48,812 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services accumulated 0% or 26 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Seatown Pte Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,133 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.09% or 221,328 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 5,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Inc holds 0.21% or 6,065 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 13,505 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca, a California-based fund reported 128,705 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 5,477 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Company invested in 4,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 3,843 shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20,125 shares to 50,854 shares, valued at $6.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,134 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

