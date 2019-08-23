Royal London Asset Management LTD Lifted By $983.39 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Aflac (AFL) Had 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 10.08% above currents $49.51 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. Raymond James downgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Monday, July 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6200 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target in Friday, July 26 report. See Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) latest ratings:

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd acquired 2,758 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s stock declined 14.74%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 205,961 shares with $73.44B value, up from 203,203 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $130.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $36.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 5.03 million shares traded or 59.82% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,241 are held by Westpac Banking Corp. Murphy Inc reported 40,055 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 967,493 shares. Edgestream Prns L P holds 0.04% or 5,146 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 1,352 shares. 90,907 were reported by Liberty. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 33,894 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). West Coast Fincl Limited Com holds 2.44% or 206,471 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stifel Financial stated it has 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Nomura Asset holds 0.09% or 179,298 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0.06% or 383,549 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 731 are held by Gardner Lewis Asset L P. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.66% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19,088 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 350 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 185,370 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 1.96 million shares. First City Capital accumulated 1,335 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 6,235 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 1.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bluestein R H And reported 85,852 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atika Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 32,000 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Grp Ltd stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westpac stated it has 76,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt holds 111,230 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 860 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 40.82% above currents $296.93 stock price. Netflix had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 2,289 shares to 60,429 valued at $6.96B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) stake by 2,777 shares and now owns 46,254 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 6,499 shares valued at $2.00M was made by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.