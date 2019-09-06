Royal London Asset Management LTD Increased Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) by $3.80 Billion; Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $2.41 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.25. About 8.71M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 38.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 115,657 shares as the company's stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 419,453 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 billion, up from 303,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2.54 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 7,565 shares to 57,980 shares, valued at $2.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc Del (NYSE:GPS) by 16,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,929 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 55,211 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 8,000 shares. Lateef Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 919,164 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 89,985 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 9.37 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 19,366 shares. 5.14M were reported by Oz Lp. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 2.57 million shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 17,438 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 151,918 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 260,116 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 206,215 shares. Tci Wealth reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd accumulated 20,774 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares to 173,339 shares, valued at $21.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,276 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.23% or 1,925 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.06% or 33,561 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 855 shares. Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta accumulated 0.11% or 33,700 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 6,800 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,250 shares. Selz Limited Liability reported 1.89% stake. 9,792 are owned by Everence Cap Mngmt. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 10,143 shares. Manchester Lc has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 2,008 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3,117 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Play It Again With Pairs Trade in Netflix and Spotify Stock – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019