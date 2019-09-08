Royal London Asset Management LTD Holding in V F (VFC) Trimmed by $538.09 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Trimmed Its Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Position by $2.85 Million; Stock Value Declined

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 6,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 130,094 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31B, down from 136,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Criticized by Civil Rights Group Over Facial Recognition; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $490.34 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.