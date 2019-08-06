Royal London Asset Management LTD Holding in Steel Dynamics (STLD) Raised by $4.31 Billion; Vanguard Group Decreased Its Stake in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) as Market Valuation Declined

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 48,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 7.79M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.16M, down from 7.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $823.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 2.67 million shares traded or 40.12% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N ESTIMATES TOTAL FRAC SAND DEMAND AT RUN RATE TODAY TO BE GREATER THAN 100 MILLION TONS PER YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA SELLS TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS FOR $75M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 16.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 122,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 870,986 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.72 billion, up from 748,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 2.24 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q Net $227.6M; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 37,326 shares to 979,715 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virnetx Hldg Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) by 304,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. 255,170 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Com. American Int Gp holds 0.06% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 457,935 shares. 51,600 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 388,410 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Bailard holds 70,527 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Voya Management Llc has 356,778 shares. 594,610 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. 8,827 were reported by Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0.02% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) or 3,393 shares. Miles Capital Inc holds 0.68% or 22,386 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 150 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 365,592 shares. Strs Ohio owns 50,762 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. The insider RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160. Shaheen Gabriel also bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 8,448 shares to 177,920 shares, valued at $2.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,066 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).