Royal London Asset Management LTD Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder American National Insurance Company Trimmed Holding by $3.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 21,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 21,682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, down from 42,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 328,105 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 13,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 547,259 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.50M, down from 560,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4,476 shares to 66,634 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 27,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Management reported 5,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 366,533 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt stated it has 5,304 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com stated it has 4,461 shares. 145,418 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.31% or 48,120 shares in its portfolio. American National Registered Inv Advisor has 0.41% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,423 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,718 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,521 shares. Aperio Gru Lc, California-based fund reported 950,821 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.03% or 8,709 shares. Innovations Limited Liability Co holds 1% or 7,119 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 7.57 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 96 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 0.02% or 131,400 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 566,242 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.54% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,789 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 19,191 shares. 12,703 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 10,191 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division reported 24,122 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 48,164 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 40.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.