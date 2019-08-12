Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Upped Holding in Biogen (BIIB); Altai Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Amber Rd Com (AMBR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 124,118 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 billion, up from 114,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 17,357 shares to 200,163 shares, valued at $9.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 1,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,603 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).