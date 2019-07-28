Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Upped Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $2.34 Billion; Maryland Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) as Share Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68M market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 26,025 shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 13,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,431 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61 billion, up from 245,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,856 shares to 81,907 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $65,924 activity. 4,088 shares were bought by Kitzmiller Jason A, worth $102,200. 744 shares were bought by HINKLE GARY L, worth $17,819 on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SMMF vs. NBHC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Summit Financial (SMMF) Stock? – Zacks.com” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 7% Announces Q2 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,582 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt owns 47,600 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability has 20,912 shares. 49,190 are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Prudential Fincl owns 13,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 62,241 were accumulated by Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 47,532 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 95,241 shares. Pinnacle Limited Company reported 103,259 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 176,853 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.03% or 21,093 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 170,675 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 801 shares to 49,538 shares, valued at $7.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 30,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,294 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).