Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Stake by $1.68 Million; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake Held by Argent Capital Management Llc

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3706.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 258,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 265,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.08 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 6.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 30,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 393,959 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.77M, down from 424,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 866,751 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Company accumulated 28,994 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 379,750 are held by Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability. Chemical Bancshares holds 0.12% or 19,148 shares in its portfolio. 182,957 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,660 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.26% or 206,603 shares. Nadler Grp reported 3,710 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 40,031 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc owns 35,002 shares. Tompkins Fin reported 550 shares. Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.81 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,876 shares to 40,546 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 19,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 26,985 shares to 71,449 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 594,680 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Randolph owns 183,535 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,499 shares. Regentatlantic Capital reported 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.14M were accumulated by Everett Harris Ca. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orrstown Incorporated has 8,030 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.43% or 22.01M shares. Uss Inv Limited holds 0.14% or 92,000 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital owns 198,252 shares. Macquarie holds 518,518 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.48M shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 68,222 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. 25,494 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company.