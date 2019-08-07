Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Synopsys (SNPS) Holding; SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES G (SCNLF) SI Decreased By 33.33%

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 2,289 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 60,429 shares with $6.96B value, down from 62,718 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $18.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.35. About 52,466 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS – CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS’ ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:SCNLF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. SCNLF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5 days are for SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:SCNLF)’s short sellers to cover SCNLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 2,700 shares to 219,800 valued at $9.60B in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 13,238 shares and now owns 258,431 shares. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability reported 116 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 993 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 76,800 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth invested in 0.04% or 6,537 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 257,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Comm accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 24,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 4,521 shares. Orrstown Fin Ser Incorporated stated it has 40 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Management has invested 0.65% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp accumulated 171,700 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 8,681 shares. 546,546 are owned by Aqr Cap Management Lc.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The SNPS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -3.79% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys and Ponemon Release New Study Highlighting Software Security Practices and Challenges in the Financial Services Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by DA Davidson. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.93M for 50.14 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.