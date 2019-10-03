Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Southern Co/The (SO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sterling Capital Management Has Raised Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 7,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 182,970 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12M, up from 174,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 901,999 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 23,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 297,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 321,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 5.15 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – Dow Jones Newswires Broke Activision Earnings Embargo, Published Erroneous Revenue Headline; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14,618 shares to 601,585 shares, valued at $111.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 54,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,390 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 59,796 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,471 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability accumulated 2.85 million shares. Pnc Svcs owns 646,127 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Lc has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 1.93M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hourglass Capital Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 216,442 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 18,418 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peak Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 741,311 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 53,958 shares.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.74 million for 71.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,876 shares to 40,546 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 116,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 183,344 shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 252,830 shares. Swedbank stated it has 0.6% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.23% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.55% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Adirondack Co holds 0.04% or 1,270 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Eqis Mngmt stated it has 6,161 shares. Eulav Asset accumulated 445,000 shares. First Manhattan reported 16,553 shares.