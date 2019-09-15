Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Lowered By $1.68 Million Its Southern Co (SO) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Seagate Technology plc (STX) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is -16.30% below currents $56.15 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4800 target in Friday, September 13 report. See Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) latest ratings:

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 30,607 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 393,959 shares with $21.77 million value, down from 424,566 last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES 2Q 2018 ADJ. EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,275 were reported by Emory University. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 5,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 32,948 shares. Smithfield Trust Comm has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.69M shares stake. Allstate reported 39,667 shares. Fmr Llc holds 23.48 million shares. 927 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 1,595 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.03% or 152,713 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 183,193 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 15,562 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.49 million shares stake. Schroder Invest Management Group has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate’s (STX) Subsidiary Commences Cash Tender Offers – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, DLR, HIG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Seagate Technology plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate (STX) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 2.58M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.83 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 7.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 12,292 shares to 326,935 valued at $26.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 5,971 shares and now owns 426,348 shares. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Incorporated invested 0.37% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Element Capital Management Ltd Liability has 60,953 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 10,697 shares. James Invest Research owns 3,100 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sky Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.46% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Transamerica Fincl Inc has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 7,130 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,669 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Trust LP reported 1.92M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 4,750 were accumulated by Salem Capital. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 77,115 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Ltd Llc holds 19,896 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Franklin Res owns 30.27 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.