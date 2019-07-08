Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Holding in Lear (LEA) by $3.72 Billion; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed by $529,012 Its Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 27,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,975 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89B, up from 148,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 23,008 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 6,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 70,709 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 193.84 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 1.13M shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 1,615 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 57,083 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Hightower Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management stated it has 0.68% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Texas-based Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Limited Company has invested 0.53% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1,000 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.22% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Keybank Association Oh has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). New York-based Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 1,500 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bokf Na has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 119,288 shares to 501,425 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity. $8.65M worth of stock was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68M. 9,330 shares were sold by BONVANIE RENE, worth $1.87 million.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. Stock Fell 18.7% in October – The Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long-Term Growth Stocks – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/11/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Morgan Stanley Names Favorite Cybersecurity Stock – Schaeffers Research” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 65,562 shares to 362,449 shares, valued at $10.62B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.