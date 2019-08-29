Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Increased Kla (KLAC) Position By $5.62 Billion; Last Week Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -10.87% below currents $23 stock price. Newtek Business had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Raymond James. Compass Point initiated Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. See Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Initiate

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Kla (KLAC) stake by 25.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd acquired 47,032 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 231,657 shares with $27.66B value, up from 184,625 last quarter. Kla now has $23.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 815,267 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of Calendar Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Among 12 analysts covering Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Kla-Tencor Corp has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $146.79’s average target is 2.25% above currents $143.56 stock price. Kla-Tencor Corp had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Thursday, March 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $160 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $107 target.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $440.73 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.56 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.