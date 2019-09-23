Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $392,360 as Stock Price Declined; Allstate Cut Its Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) as Stock Declined

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 74.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 26,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,976 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $699,000, down from 35,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 257,126 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 49,988 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, up from 47,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $180.2. About 314,430 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,701 shares to 60,643 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,186 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owns 2,003 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 846 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.14% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2.26M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 152,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 61 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 6,045 shares. Old National National Bank In invested in 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Principal holds 0.12% or 814,680 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,271 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management reported 30,501 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.99 million for 9.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.