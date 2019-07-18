Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake By $413.80 Million; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Has 1.17 Sentiment

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced stock positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 647,620 shares, up from 569,900 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 11.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 2,894 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 11.24%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 22,667 shares with $3.24B value, down from 25,561 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.62. About 260,924 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 18,532 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) has risen 14.93% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $358.77 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund for 50,750 shares. D.A. Davidson & Co. owns 177,271 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 12,108 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 48,600 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14800 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 8. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $137 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 382,902 shares to 739,842 valued at $59.50B in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 7,266 shares and now owns 146,713 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.