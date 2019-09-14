Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Schein Henry (HSIC) Holding by $872,781; Stock Price Rose; New England Research & Management Holding in Kansas City So. (KSU) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City So. (KSU) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 6,354 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, down from 11,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City So. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 917,873 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 12,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 184,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.90M, up from 171,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.15M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46,589 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 48,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,335 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 157,747 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 0.17% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Smith Salley Assoc holds 3,143 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fred Alger accumulated 153 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0% or 110 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund owns 3,109 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 26 shares. Addenda reported 16,387 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust Company invested in 0.3% or 29,680 shares. Asset Incorporated reported 10,672 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Flvrs & Frag. (NYSE:IFF) by 2,625 shares to 6,025 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG).

