Royal London Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Hmi Capital Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $44.18 Million; Shares Declined

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92 million, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 105,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.19B, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Autodesk a Risky Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk: Calls, Yes; Stock, No – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 109.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

