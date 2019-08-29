Royal London Asset Management LTD Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position By $6.38 Billion; Bce (BCE) Shorts Lowered By 71.49%

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 72,157 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 844,778 shares with $74.67 billion value, down from 916,935 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $115.63B valuation. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 18.83M shares traded or 218.54% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 29.71% above currents $74.32 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn't Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 6,703 shares. Plancorp Lc reported 6,700 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity & Verity Ltd Llc has invested 0.91% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Birmingham Capital Al has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 5.2% or 6.55 million shares. Nwq Invest Limited Liability Com reported 524,538 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 348,217 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company, Arizona-based fund reported 8,023 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.93% or 40,912 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 29,275 shares in its portfolio. 2.58M are held by Hsbc Public Limited. Amica Mutual has 0.48% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 43,640 shares. Bernzott Advsr owns 88,272 shares. 1,728 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.