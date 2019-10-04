Royal London Asset Management LTD Decreased By $1.68 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Upped By $368,676 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 12,893 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 316,418 shares with $41.17 million value, down from 329,311 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $133.2. About 1.52 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas acquired 6,468 shares as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 441,574 shares with $25.23 million value, up from 435,106 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc. now has $247.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 7.91M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,392 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 86,248 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Miles Inc holds 9,174 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 620,430 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Co, Virginia-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 110,357 shares. Penobscot Investment Management holds 0.43% or 36,688 shares in its portfolio. Farmers stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 15,367 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 2.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Advisory Group invested in 0.03% or 6,692 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 419,854 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Corp holds 9,795 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon’s ‘Glacier Like’ Tendencies Have Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan & Co reported 1.27% stake. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.44% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,576 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lakewood Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 322,938 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,276 shares. Logan Capital Inc has 16,805 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 10,912 are owned by Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Corp. Baxter Bros holds 0.76% or 25,576 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Advsr Asset accumulated 0.28% or 120,985 shares. Hudock Capital owns 1,865 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bridges Invest Management reported 56,469 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $157’s average target is 17.87% above currents $133.2 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.