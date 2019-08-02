Royal London Asset Management LTD Cut Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $951.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Has Boosted Its International Business Machine (IBM) Stake

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 37.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,504 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 12,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $147.04. About 1.23 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 5,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 87,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51B, down from 93,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $182.84. About 105,181 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares to 6,627 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,757 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.93 million for 91.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million. $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by MOSS SARA E. Polcer Gregory also sold $7.04M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. The insider Demsey John sold $1.52 million. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25.