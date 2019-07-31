Royal London Asset Management LTD Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position By $423.03 Million; Inpixon (INPX) Shorts Increased By 45.37%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) had an increase of 45.37% in short interest. INPX’s SI was 243,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 45.37% from 167,300 shares previously. With 689,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s short sellers to cover INPX’s short positions. The SI to Inpixon’s float is 16.57%. The stock increased 8.66% or $0.0316 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3965. About 1.31 million shares traded or 34.64% up from the average. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has declined 94.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.96% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 16,211 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 179,242 shares with $4.68B value, down from 195,453 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 14.18 million shares traded or 121.79% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 59,502 shares to 365,201 valued at $24.88 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 101,626 shares and now owns 481,864 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 15.44 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Inv reported 110,570 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,962 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 1,639 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability holds 755,375 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 188 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 56,690 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,882 are owned by Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Franklin Res holds 0.08% or 5.44 million shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.42% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Ent Finance Serv has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 206 shares. Sei Invs holds 221,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by M Partners. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8.

