Royal Gold (RGLD) to pay $0.27 on Oct 18, 2019; EP ENERGY CLASS A (EPEG) Shorts Lowered By 6.68%

Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) is expected to pay $0.27 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Royal Gold Inc’s current price of $127.47 translates into 0.21% yield. Royal Gold Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $127.47. About 593,227 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend

EP ENERGY CORP CLASS A (OTCMKTS:EPEG) had a decrease of 6.68% in short interest. EPEG’s SI was 7.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.68% from 7.98M shares previously. With 925,300 avg volume, 8 days are for EP ENERGY CORP CLASS A (OTCMKTS:EPEG)’s short sellers to cover EPEG’s short positions. The stock increased 8.57% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.038. About 256,393 shares traded. EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.71 million. The Company’s assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day.

Among 2 analysts covering Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Gold has $132.9000 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.45’s average target is -8.65% below currents $127.47 stock price. Royal Gold had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital upgraded Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) rating on Monday, April 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

