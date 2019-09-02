Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose While Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed Its Position; Menta Capital Increased Its Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Holding by $853,200

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 206.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 70,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.21 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 12,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 45,786 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 58,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $40.78M for 54.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity.

