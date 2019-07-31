Royal Gold (RGLD) Shares Declined While Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Rothschild Asset Management Raised Iberiabank (IBKC) Position by $7.60 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 107,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.82 million, up from 504,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 237,244 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 362,105 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 13,609 shares to 489,856 shares, valued at $60.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,520 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $972,596 activity. $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was bought by COOPER ANGUS R II on Thursday, March 14. $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were bought by KOERNER JOHN E III. Shares for $671,163 were sold by BROWN MICHAEL J on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $518,042 were sold by Restel Anthony J. Maples Ricky E bought $75,250 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings.

