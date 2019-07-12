Royal Gold (RGLD) Shares Declined While Bluemountain Capital Management Boosted Position by $3.95 Million; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose, Bell State Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Position

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 183.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 43,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67,863 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 23,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 455,187 shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Royal Gold Keeps Finding Ways to Grow – The Motley Fool” on April 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bruker Corporation (BRKR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Reasons I Just Bought Franco-Nevada Corporation Stock – The Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Gold Company’s Oil Bets Are Really Paying Off – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 419,013 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $25.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 17,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,222 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds holds 556,200 shares. Vanguard holds 0.02% or 6.98M shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 14,064 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.03% or 41,715 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 11,541 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 57,836 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.08% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Van Eck Corporation invested in 4.55 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 74,741 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.01% or 376,780 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Limited invested in 0.04% or 7,773 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.17M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 7 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: A Few Concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “General Mills Elects Elizabeth C. Lempres to Board of Directors and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 42,113 shares to 159,511 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).