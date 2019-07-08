Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Decreased Position by $1.08 Million; Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Market Valuation Rose While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Upped Its Position

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 17,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,152 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 70,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 508,592 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $104.35. About 46,722 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 18,905 shares to 161,087 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,477 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Small Cp Etf (VB).

